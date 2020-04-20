Snapdeal forays into OTT space with Hungama Play

Snapdeal has forayed into the Indian OTT game by joining hands with VOD platform Hungama Play.

Under this deal, Hungama Play will offer video-streaming service to Snapdeal users who can order essentials while enjoying videos from the app.

Commenting on the partnership, Hungama Digital Media COO Siddhartha Roy stated, “Our association with Snapdeal enables us to offer users wholesome entertainment led by an incredible library of short-format videos, movies, TV shows and Hungama Originals. We are certain that the content experience offered by Hungama Play on Snapdeal will help the users remain engaged.”

The Snapdeal app will offer TV shows, short-format content, and movies across genres in more than 15 languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, English, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali, and many more.

It also enables viewers to enjoy a library of long-format videos, which comprise more than 400 films, TV shows and Hungama originals.