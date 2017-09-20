Snap content chiefs to discuss future of mobile video at MIPCOM 2017

Two top content executives from Snap will deliver a keynote speech at MIPCOM 2017 to outline how the camera company is making new inroads into content creation for mobile.

Snap VP of content Nick Bell and senior director of content programming Sean Mills will discuss the company’s growing slate of Snapchat shows and the future of made-for-mobile video content, on 17 October.

The world’s leading entertainment content market, MIPCOM takes place in Cannes, France, from 16 to 19 October, and this year takes as its over-arching conference theme- The Global Race For Creative Connections.

Snapchat has built a reputation as the go-to app for millennials, representing a new, mobile-first direction for digital media. As of this summer, it has more than 173 million daily active users. At MIPCOM, Bell and Mills will walk through how Snap approaches partnerships with legacy media companies, TV networks, film studios and independent producers, and how to produce for vertical video. They will also explore how mobile content can complement traditional linear programming, and the types of genres they are hoping to expand into – from scripted shows to horror, documentary and animated series.

Bell, who joined Snap in April 2014, was formerly senior VP of digital products at News Corp. His business career began at an early age, selling his first company Teenfront.com at the age of 16. He subsequently built a number of successful start-ups in the B2B and B2C space.

Mills, who joined Snapchat in April 2015 was previously president of NowThis News, where he reinvented the brand, increasing viewership from 150 thousand to 60 million in one year. He was also the president of The Onion, where he grew the company to one of the largest comedy brands in the US.

The Snapchat pair’s MIPCOM address is one of several keynotes featuring major players in the mobile and social media space at the 2017 content trade event. Movistar+ original programming head Domingo Corral, and Facebook global creative strategy head Ricky Van Veen along with the social platform’s video product director Daniel Danker will also be delivering keynote speeches at MIPCOM 2017.