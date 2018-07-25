‘Slender Man’ shifts its release date yet again, now to release on 10 August

Horror film, Slender Man is in news since a long time for a number of reasons. The first trailer debuted earlier this year and earned backlash. The film was slated to release in May, but the studio decided to push it on 24 August. Sony Pictures has changed the date yet again, but this time they have zeroed down upon 10 August to avoid a head-to-head clash with The Meg, another horror film.

Directed by Sylvain White, Slender Man surrounds a thin, tall horrifying figure that is responsible for the haunting, stalking and disappearance of countless victims.

The synopsis of the horror film goes like this:

In a small town in Massachusetts, four high school girls perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slender Man. When one of the girls goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, HIS latest victim.

With creative use of VFX, the film will bring out the horror as the fans would like it to. Mels Studio has done quite a work to make the film stand out and bring out the required drama in the horror genre. Don’t go missing, as the slender figure captures screens on 10 August 2018.