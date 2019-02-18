Skydance Animation promote Holly Edwards to the role of president

California-based Skydance Animation has promoted its head of production Holly Edwards to the position of president. The appointment was made after division head John Lasseter and Skydance Media chief David Ellison came together for an informal meeting.

Edwards will be replacing the outgoing president Bill Damaschke, and will be directing the studio’s business aspects of production activities for the studio’s entire slate.

An animation industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in television production business, Edwards has been a part of Skydance Animation since its inception in 2017. Prior to that, she worked at DreamWorks Animation where she supervised productions across three of the studio’s locations for Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Monsters vs Aliens, and How to Train Your Dragon, whilst also serving as a co-producer for 2016-hit Trolls, unit producer on Penguins of Madagascar and associate producer for Mr.Peabody and Sherman, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted and Megamind.

Skydance Animation’s first feature Luck is set to be released by Paramount Pictures in March 2021.