Simran Sethi steps down from Netflix India post

Simran Sethi, one of the top executives for Netflix India has called it quits and will move out after a transition period.

Sethi, the Los Angeles director of Netflix international originals, responsible for India content, has been closely associated with a number of popular and critically acclaimed original series like Ghoul, Selection Day, Delhi Crime, Sacred Games, Baahubali, Leila, Blood of Blood, Typewriter, adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children and others.

Sethi will be leaving Netflix after an almost two-year run. According to a source from the streaming powerhouse, “India is a very important market and we have already announced an extensive slate of 11 series and 22 films. Since, we have a growing content slate, the company wants the leadership to be based in India, so that they can work closely with content producers and creators. Sethi didn’t want to move here for personal reasons.”

Sethi joined Netflix in August 2017 and has left as the director of series. It’s still unknown when will be Sethi’s last at Netflix or what will she do next. According to reports, Sethi’s place will be filled by a new executive based out of Mumbai who will possibly report to International Originals VP Bela Bajaria for non-English TV originals.