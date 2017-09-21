Simba Toys appointed as master toy partner for ‘The Deep’ animated series

Technicolor has appointed Simba Toys as master toy licensee for the animated show The Deep (aka Nektons in Germany), in a deal brokered by licensing agency CPLG, a DHX Media company.

Under the Simba brand, the toy company will initially release a range of figures, playsets and role-play toys and accessories, before expanding into outdoor, die-cast and radio-controlled vehicles and wheeled toys. The first toys will roll-out at retail in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, and Nordic countries in Q3 2018.

“We are thrilled to be working together with a world class partner like Simba Toys,” commented Technicolor head of brand management, licensing and merchandising Pam Kunick Cohen. “Their enthusiasm for The Deep and willingness to partner at every stage of development ensures a robust toy line that will truly capture the essence of the brand.”

The series airs in over 130 markets around the world and follows the adventures of the Nekton family, a brilliant team of underwater explorers.

“The key elements of these undersea adventures such as action, cool vehicles, animals, and good versus evil, fit perfectly for the target group of kids six to nine years,” added Simba Dickie Group licensing and strategic development manager Werner Lenzner.

Season two’s much anticipated new episodes debuted on Australia’s ABC ME daily from 22 August; and rolled out weekly in July on the UK’s CBBC in their popular Faves at Five slot. Season two also debuted on 5 September on Canada’s Family CHRGD.

Additional broadcast partners for season two include: Super RTL (Germany), Netflix (US), Universal Kids (US), Nickelodeon (Greece), NRK Super (Norway), YLE (Finland), POP (Italy), Biggs (Portugal), RTBF’s OUFtivi (Belgium), MBC3 (Middle East), Minimax (CEE), KidZone TV (Baltics), Multimania (Russia), Hop! (Israel), SVT (Sweden), TSR (Switzerland), SRC (French Canada) and Zap (Angola and Mozambique).