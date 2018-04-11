Silvergate Media announces sixth season of ‘Octonauts’

London’s Silvergate Media is already in the production stage of the sixth season of its hit preschool animated series Octonauts.

The Octonauts is an animated TV series based on American-Canadian children’s books written by Vicki Wong and Michael Murphy. It follows an underwater exploring crew consisting of a team of eight animals who live in undersea base, Octopod and go on undersea adventures with the help of a fleet of aquatic vehicles.

Showcasing new underwater surroundings, characters and modes of transport, the upcoming season is expected to launch globally from 2020. The series will have 52 episodes of 11 minutes each.

The company continues to reinforce its original IP output and presence in China by announcing to produce two new 60 minutes features for theatrical releases in China.

The Octonauts premiered on CBeebies in 2010 and currently airs on more than 100 countries with broadcasters including Disney Channel (US), ABC (Australia), TF1 (France), Super RTL (Germany) and CCTV (China).

The other shows in Silvergate’s pallette include Fashion Ally (working title for Nickelodeon), Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix 2020) and Hilda (Netflix 2018 fall), as well as a second season of Sunny Day which is in production for Nick.