SIGGRAPH 2020 Canceled; Event to be launched in a Virtual Conference Format

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

24 April 2020: Concerns about the health and safety of conference participants as well as recent news that the Walter E. Washington Convention Center has been designated a future alternate care site during the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible to host SIGGRAPH 2020 in Washington, D.C. as planned. With this development, we have decided to move to a virtual conference format.

Our conference theme, Think Beyond, will take on new meaning as we move to a virtual footprint. In collaboration with our hundreds of contributors, we look forward to letting our outstanding content shine in our new digital venue. We are confident that we will deliver a strong SIGGRAPH 2020 that celebrates this year’s advancements and achievements in computer graphics and interactive techniques. Additionally, we are optimistic that this new format will allow more of our global community to come together and participate.

As details of this experience become clear, our SIGGRAPH community will be the first to hear.

SIGGRAPH 2020 is the most recent entrant in the ever-expanding list of animation, VFX, and gaming-related events to cancel or otherwise postpone their 2020 editions, including Comic-Con, Annecy, FMX, ITFS, MIPTV, and GDC. Many, including Annecy, ITFS, and now SIGGRAPH, are shifting to online editions in a bid of bring some level of continuity, community, and collaboration to avoid a physical gathering.