‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s VFX is worked upon by redchillies.vfx

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendar Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was recently dropped. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and based on a progressive subject, it is based on a same-sex love story. In the trailer, Ayushmann khurana plays the character of Kartik Singh who is in love with Aman Tripathi.
The trailer features Kartik beckoning Aman to inform his parents about their relationship. Aman, who is already married to Kusum, explains to his parents about his relationship with a man. By the end of trailer, Aman and Kartik profess their love for each other to the world and kiss in front of people.
Movie’s VFX is being worked upon by leading VFX studio redchillies.vfx. Recently redchillies.vfx has been a hotspot for many recent bollywood projects. Shared redchillies, “What more can one wish for? Super excited to do the VFX for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.”
Recent upcoming projects include Bollywood romantic flick Love Aj Kal
Shares redchillies.vfx, “Love is in the air. Imitiaz Ali is back with the sizzling chemistry and brewing romance flick LoveAjkal, and we couldn’t be happier being a part of it.”
They have also worked upon a serious movie titled Shikara, based on true events of 1990 exodus. The movie will be replete with visual effects ranging from fire effects to violent sequences and stunning imagery of Kashmir valley.
redchillies.vfx shared, “The untold story finally unveils after 30 years! Honoured to be a part of this.”
We hope to watch the movies and behold the VFX artistry soon! Stay tuned!