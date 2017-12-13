Shotgun 7.6 adds new analytics features and introduces production insights

Shotgun Software released Shotgun 7.6, the latest version of its cloud-based review and production tracking software. This release delivers a new set of analytics and reporting tools which give studio leaders the ability to visualise key production metrics, keep a close eye on the progress of their projects, and make business-critical decisions fast.

Faced with shorter timelines, tighter budgets, and growing creative demands, studios need to be efficient, identify business issues quickly and adjust where and how resources are being used during production rather than after the fact. Now, instead of relying on manual reporting and gut instinct, production insights in Shotgun provides a high-level overview of the health of projects. It also provides the ability to dive into the details to see where time and resources are used, so operations can be streamlined and better decisions can be made faster.

“Shotgun’s production insights help us work real-time software development and scrum-style methods for task organisation into our VFX pipeline. So far this workflow has had an immediate positive effect on the communication we’ve been able to achieve between our departments,” said Framestore associate VR producer Kent Rausch. “The more data we can share across disciplines helps us work more predictably and efficiently, and these new tools are a great first step in helping us get there.”

Shotgun Production Insights Include:

Analytics: Apply production data in Shotgun to optimise how resources are used, plan ahead for tight deadlines and budgets, and accurately compile bids for upcoming projects.

Data Visualisation: Explore new graph types including pie charts, vertical bar charts and line charts in addition to the existing horizontal bar chart in Shotgun.

Data Grouping: Display data as stacked or un-stacked bar charts to visualise in even greater at-a-glance detail.

Presets: Drag and drop from a number of pre-configured presets to build reports instantly, with flexible customisation options.

“Our new production insights features help Shotgun customers answer critical, urgent, and costly questions,” said Autodesk head of product for Shotgun James Pycock. “Having access to these tools out of the box gives everyone instant at-a-glance visualisations of how and where they are spending time and resources. We believe that sophisticated data analytics will help facilities of all sizes turn their production data into real insights which can help them remove guesswork and optimise the production process.”

Shotgun pricing starts at $30 per account/per month or $50 per account/per month.