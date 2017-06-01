Shotgun 7.2 version comes with tools that transform integration and streamline review process

Shotgun Software released Shotgun 7.2, the latest version of its cloud-based review and production tracking software. Strengthening Shotgun’s commitment to simplifying workflows and helping studios of all sizes collaborate, this latest update transforms integrations with content creation tools and streamlines the review process.

Studios can now take advantage of out-of-the-box integrations with content creation tools to accelerate artist workflows. Updates to RV also make reviewing media from the cloud seamless and includes SDI functionality as standard. The release also builds upon Shotgun’s role as a secure foundation for many studios by adding single sign-on to give IT departments centralised control over user access and permissions.

“Our goal has always been to help facilities simplify their pipelines so that artists can focus more on the creative process. Shotgun 7.2 brings significant improvements that will help make media collaboration easier and faster. We also know that security administration is critical for studios of all sizes and we continue to deliver more in that area,” said Autodesk, head of product, James Pycock.

Shotgun 7.2 highlights include:

Plug-and-Play Integrations: It’s now easier for Shotgun users to connect their content creation tools with Shotgun. New plug-and-play integrations first auto-discover Maya, Nuke, Photoshop, Houdini, 3ds Max, and Flame, and then embed the Shotgun Panel, loader, and publisher directly within them without requiring any manual configuration.

Web Streaming in RV: Many Shotgun users work on dispersed teams around the world, and might not always have access to the high-res media for reviews in RV. With the addition of cloud playback support in RV, web-connected artists and supervisors can review shots in context, even if the content is not stored on their computers. Shotgun simply recognises if media isn’t available and seamlessly pulls it into RV from Shotgun on the web.

New Publisher: A new publisher tool enables easy tracking of files in Shotgun and can either run in content creation tools or as a standalone application – giving users the flexibility to publish files from any content creation tools, not just the ones currently supported by Shotgun.

Single Sign-On: Single sign-on bolsters security in-house by centralising authentication, making it easy for your IT department to grant, limit, and revoke access and permissions for any user. Plus, everyone at the studio now has the convenience of only having to remember one set of credentials.

SDI Functionality in RV: SDI Functionality, previously only available with “Super Awesome” support, is now available to all Shotgun clients.

Shotgun pricing starts at US $30 per account/per month with “Awesome” support, or US $50 per account/per month with “Super Awesome” support. A free trial can be requested at the Shotgun website.