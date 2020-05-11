Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ to get a direct release on Amazon Prime Video

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo will directly release on an OTT platform, a media report claims.

Initially slated to hit the screens in February 2020, Gulabo Sitabo will reportedly release on Amazon Prime Video soon. The makers of the film were said to be awaiting the censor certificate, and the process got delayed due to the lockdown, and the makers finally decided to go for an OTT release.

Earlier director Shoojit Sircar told in an interview that he has no problem in releasing Gulabo Sitabo digitally because of the pandemic. After this, there were rumours about Khurrana and Bachchan to co-star in an OTT release. Now with the report, it’s pretty clear that we’ll get to see the film soon.

With the uncertainty of when multiplexes or cinema halls will reopen, many films are opting for direct-to-OTT releases. Last Saturday, we reported about Laxmmi Bomb, which also might get released on Disney+Hotstar directly. Besides these two, many movie makers are reportedly in talks with OTT platforms to release their movies directly on the web. Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer, Durgavati, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, and Ludo are a few which might get direct OTT release. However, no official announcements have been made yet.