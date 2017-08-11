Shiva of Nick and Akshay Kumar have a toilet talk!

Akshay Kumar, one of the most daring and adventurous actors in B-Town, has recently been busy promoting the need for sanitation in India for his upcoming movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Joining him for the cause is a similar character, renowned as an eco-friendly whizkid among kids and now also a face of Swacch Bharat initiatives. Well, it’s Nickelodeon’s star toon: Shiva.

Shiva rode his supercool eco-friendly bike and performed some jaw-dropping stunts along with Akshay. Following this, the two spoke on how a hero is not just someone who can dare to pose a stunt, but someone who truly cares for the well-being of the entire family.

They discussed the consequences of open defecation and addressed the immediate need to prohibit the unhealthy habit. Akshay and Shiva together urged all the members of Indian households to build toilets and be a true hero by saving their loved ones from numerous diseases.

Speaking on associating with Nick’s popular character, Akshay said “Kids are the ones who are most affected due to open defecation as they are so vulnerable to diseases. Through my movie I am urging each Indian household to build toilets to keep their children healthy and happy. I am glad to join Shiva who has himself been a behavioural change agent and kid’s favourite whizkid to spread my message and together drive change.”

A video has also been released featuring Akshay Kumar and Shiva where he explains the importance of sanitation.You can check the video below.

Shiva meets Keshav Akshay ne di Shiva ko toilet advice. Aap bhi dekhiye, it’s very nice! #ToiletEkPremKatha #ShivaAkshay Kumar Bhumi Pednekar Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Viacom18 Motion Pictures Posted by Sonic Gang on Donnerstag, 10. August 2017

We recently had Shahrukh Khan promoting his film Harry Met Sejal with Motu Patlu. Movie promotions along with characters loved amongst kids helps in reaching out to an entire different and huge segment of audience. Along with that, they also play a major part in awareness of such significant issues (health and sanitation) among children, a habit that they should start imbibing from a young age.