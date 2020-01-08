‘Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’s VFX done by redchillies.vfx

The first official trailer of Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits was recently released. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara highlights and spans over the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley back in 1990, when thousands of them were forced to flee their homes. To depict complex imagery, filmmakers chose redchillies.vfx for post production vfx work.

The trailer opens with a young couple in love, living together. Within seconds, the woman sees fire in the neighbourhood and rushes towards the window. Outside, houses are being set ablaze. The trailer shows the events from January 1990, claiming that over 4 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes and the Valley.

Shikara is scheduled to be released on 7 February 2020.