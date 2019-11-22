ShemarooMe partners with ROKU to expand its reach in the USA Market

ShemarooMe, a one-stop destination for Bollywood Films, Classic Cinema, Gujarati and other Regional Movies, Devotional and Kids’ content is now available on the ROKU platform to users in the US.

The availability of the channel on ROKU devices further strengthens ShemarooMe’s presence in the US market by offering its vast library of Bollywood and regional language content. The collaboration allows Roku users access to ShemarooMe’s varied Indian content on their smart TV.

Commenting on the association, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited COO Digital Zubin Dubash said, “We are delighted to launch ShemarooMe on the Roku platform. Now, Roku customers can enjoy a lean-back experience of over 10,000 hours of their favorite Indian masala content on the ShemarooMe channel on their Roku devices.”

With an ardent fan-base of Indian content including Movies, Regional Cinema, Kids and Devotional content, the US market has always been positively receptive towards Indian content. Bollywood and Indian regional content are popular not only amongst Indians residing in the US but also with the natives in the US region and has seen an increase demand in viewership.