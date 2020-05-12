Shemaroo partners with Mediacorp Singapore to launch ShemarooMe on meWATCH

Shemaroo Entertainment has inked a strategic partnership with Mediacorp Singapore to make its foothold stronger in the Asian market.

With this collaboration, Shemaroo’s OTT service, ShemarooMe will launch on Mediacorp’s digital entertainment service, meWATCH targeting South Asian and local households in Singapore. This alliance will further strengthen Shemaroo’s footing in the international market and enhance meWATCH’s consumer experience.

Commenting on this association, Shemaroo Entertainment COO Kranti Gada said, “ShemarooMe and Mediacorp have come together to entertain the audiences and provide them with quality entertainment. Our focus has been to expand our presence in the global market and reach out to a wider audience base who appreciate Indian masala content. We are happy to cater to this growing community by integrating with a leading local partner such as Mediacorp and build deeper engagement with audiences in the country. This partnership will help us offer subscribers in Singapore a one-stop-destination where they have access to a wide variety of Indian content and build a connection with the local audience of the South Asian region.”

ShemarooMe will be available to meWATCH’s subscribers across mobile, smart TV and Apple TV featuring a wide offering of Indian movies, entertainment shows across Bollywood and Bengali cinema for audiences across age groups and ethnicity, catering not only to the Indian diaspora but also local Malay and Singaporean audiences. The service will also bring Bollywood premieres to meWATCH subscribers.

Added Mediacorp Digital Products and Technology head Anil Nihalani, “We are always on the lookout for quality, engaging content to enhance our offerings. Mediacorp is delighted to partner with ShemarooMe to bring to meWATCH audiences the best of Indian cinema, which is popular for its dramatic screenplay and infectious music.”