Shemaroo Entertainment’s three animated shows streaming on Netflix

Netflix has taken up three animated series – Bal Ganesh, Akbar Birbal and TreeHouse Tales, from Shemaroo Entertainment which are now streaming on the platform worldwide.

Created and produced by Shemaroo, these three animated series will bring alive Indian characters, cultures and traditions for kids across the world. These original animated series are quite popular among Indian kids.

Consisting of 13 exciting episodes of half an hour each, these three series not only entertain kids but the entire family, focusing on values, fun and learning.

Bal Ganesh is one of the most loved and popular characters from the house of Shemaroo. The stories centre around the young and mighty elephant-headed God, Ganesha’s childhood adventures along with his friends Mooshak, Nandi, Bhringi, Aggam-Baggam.

Akbar Birbal showcases the evergreen camaraderie between the ruler and his minister. The animated series portrays the legendary characters who went on to become one of the most influential and most loved characters in Indian folklore. The tales of Akbar Birbal are full of quick wit and humour, with Birbal using his intelligence and presence of mind to provide justice to the people who come to Akbar seeking for his help. He also uses his intellect to amuse the emperor or calm him down when he is angry.

Next in the list is the famous TreeHouse Tales that revolves around the adventures of neighbourhood friends Jack, Shelly, Mandy and Roonie, who meet up at their tree house, to discuss issues that they encounter and learn to adapt to the fast-changing world around them, something that every kid identifies and grapples with on a day-to-day basis.

Shemaroo is one of the pioneers in original content creation of animated movies, series and digital content in the Indian animation and M&E industry with popular titles like Bal Ganesh (the film), Ghatothkach and others with popular homegrown characters.