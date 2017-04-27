‘Shaun the Sheep’ enters virtual reality space with Movie Barn VR app

With virtual reality opening gates for a more immersive experience of films, animated shows and games, a lot of brands have started experimenting in this segment.

Aardman have released their first ever Aardman character VR (virtual reality) experience, Shaun the Sheep Movie Barn VR (app). The free app is available to download from GooglePlay and the App Store and viewable through light mobile headsets, such as Google Cardboard.

Shaun’s Movie Barn is a fully interactive and immersive environment. Fans can sit alongside Shaun, Shirley, Timmy and the flock in a 360 movie theatre, and relax while they view Shaun the Sheep clips. The baa’s, bleats, and cheers all add to the fun and users can interact with their fleecy favourites while exploring the Mossy Bottom barn from the comfort of their own hay bale.

On the announcement of this new VR experience Shaun the Sheep’s creator, Richard Starzak said, “’Oo-arr!! Shaun’s in VR! It’s so exciting to see Shaun and the Flock enter the virtual world! Join the gang in their barn on Mossy Bottom Farm, sit amongst them and enjoy the film show. (Don’t sit too close to Shirley though!).”

Shaun the Sheep Movie Barn VR should be enjoyed under adult supervision and will also showcase exclusive content from the studio, such as film trailers and fun animated shorts which will screen ahead of classic episodes. Limited edition Shaun the Sheep branded headsets are also available at Aardstore.