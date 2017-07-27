Shah Rukh Khan & Motu Patlu groove together in Nick promo for Jab Harry Met Sejal

That Motu and Patlu are a phenomenon is well known. Once when they trooped into Animationxpress.com’s office in the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai for a visit, all the kids in the vicinity (yes our office has some shanties beyond the wall of our industrial complex) surrounded the duo, took selfies with them and even screamed in delight.

But that they would induce even the great Shahrukh Khan (SRK ) to come and jiggle and dance with them is something we did not expect. As a part of the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal, the superstar has shot a video with both Motu and Patlu grooving away to the strains of Radha – a song from the film.

The sequence has been shot keeping kids channel Nick in mind. It shows

SRK trying to keep pace and step with various kids and Motu and Patlu. The cutest moment is when he can’t keep up with the movements of a toddler. And even Motu and Patlu in one step.

Why did the duo agree to dance with him? Well, the joke is that they wanted to see if they could score over SRK. And going by their performance in the video, they did.