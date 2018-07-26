Sesame Workshop and Nelvana partners for ‘Esme & Roy’, due on 18 August

Sesame Workshop and Nelvana have come together for Esme & Roy, the first new animated series from the makers of Sesame Street slated to debut on 18 August on HBO (US) and Treehouse (Canada).

Aimed at kids aged four to six, the show creatively follows ‘learning through play’ and mindfulness strategy, as it showcases the adventures of a young girl named Esme and her best monster friend, Roy (the best monster babysitters in Monsterdale!)

Sesame Workshop president of Media and Education and chief operating officer Steve Youngwood said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with some of the most talented and creative forces in the industry on this new series. Packed with humour, heart, and valuable lessons, Esme & Roy represents the kind of quality programming that families have trusted Sesame Workshop to deliver for nearly fifty years, tailor-made for a new generation of kids and parents.”

Esme & Roy will find loveable characters that’ll seemingly draw children into a colourful world full of humor and imagination, where even the littlest monsters can overcome big challenges together.

Esme & Roy has a noted voice cast including Millie Davis (Wonder, Odd Squad) and Patrick McKenna (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs series, Hotel Transylvania: The Series).

Across 26 episodes, Esme and Roy will use their power of playfulness to help younger monsters through familiar situations like trying new foods and feeling scared during loud thunderstorms.

“From its early beginnings, the Nelvana team knew Esme & Roy was destined to be a very special commission. Working with our incredible partners at Sesame Workshop, our world-class animation studio and its talented team of animators brought this truly imaginative series to life with beautiful artistry that perfectly complements the spirit of the series. Children and parents alike will enjoy learning and playing as they watch Esme & Roy together and we couldn’t be more delighted to showcase this brilliant series to audiences,” said Nelvana president Scott Dyer.

The series underscores the importance of play to early childhood development. From modelling as veterinarians to model how to hold a pet gently, or sticking to a shopping list by turning a trip to the grocery store into a matching game, the monster-sitters help their little friends (and viewers) learn a range of lessons while they have fun in a safe environment.

Children are most likely to enjoy this kind of engaged, productive playtime when they can manage challenging feelings like worry and frustration. Esme & Roy offers easy-to-adopt strategies that can help even very young children regulate their emotions, such as taking slow belly breaths to take a reflective pause, positive self-talk, and other tactics.

Sesame Workshop SVP creative development Kay Wilson Stallings noted, “We can’t wait to share the vibrant and textured world of Esme & Roy with kids,” said “By incorporating the latest thinking about mindfulness and learning through play into the fabric of this show, we hope to reinvigorate playtime and give today’s kids the tools they need to manage their emotions in a positive way.”

Created by TV veterans Dustin Ferrer and Amy Steinberg (Peg + Cat, Team Umizoomi, Wonder Pets!, Shimmer and Shine), Esme & Roy is produced by Sesame Workshop in partnership with Corus Entertainment’s animation studio Nelvana, with illustrations inspired by renowned artist Dankerleroux.