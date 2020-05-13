Sesame Workshop and Guru Studio team for animated ‘Sesame Street’ spin-off

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organisation behind Sesame Street, and Guru Studio are teaming up on the beloved property’s animated spin-off, Mecha Builders (working title). In October, HBO Max struck a five-year deal to stream new and old episodes of Sesame Street, as well as new spin-off series and specials. It was first announced then that a show called Mecha Builders would come to the streamer.

Guru Studio president and executive creative director at Frank Falcone said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to be working on such timeless and beloved classic characters with the amazing team at Sesame Workshop.”

Mecha Builders will feature well-known Sesame Street characters “as heroes in a robot-animation style,” according to the producers. It will air in the U.S. on HBO Max, the Warnermedia streaming service due to launch on 27 May. Production begins this month.

“With Guru Studio’s masterful animated storytelling, we’re going beyond the Sesame Street neighborhood with a new take on our iconic brand,” said Sesame Workshop head of development and production Kay Wilson Stallings.

Guru Studio is known for creating, developing and producing shows including Netflix Original preschool series, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, PAW Patrol, Mattel’s Ever After High, and Justin Time.