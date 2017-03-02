Senior colourist Andreas Brueckl joins FutureWorks

Award winning senior colourist Andreas Brueckl has joined FutureWorks Media as the facility continues to build its talent pool and broaden its services for picture finishing and colour grading. Brueckl arrives with more than 15 years of post-production experience and a resume spanning full length features to high-end television commercials.

Andreas Brueckl has graded more than 800 TV commercials and stands as one of Europe’s most experienced DI film colourists. Starting out at Germany’s Bavaria Broadcast Company in engineering, he soon found his passion in telecine film grading and worked at Bavaria film in Munich. He then quickly found himself in demand as a freelance colourist, working at top notch post-production facilities all over Europe and the Middle East.

Talking about Brueckl joining the FutureWorks team of colourists that include Tushar Desai and Rahul Purav; FutureWorks Media, MD, Gaurav Gupta said, “Our team has admired Andreas’ work over many, many years. So we’re delighted to have him join us at what we regard as a critical juncture in our ever evolving plans. Andreas is certainly a great addition to the team.”

Brueckl has worked for four years in Istanbul where he has graded cinema feature films, music videos and hundreds of commercials for brands such as Vodafone, L’Oreal, BMW, Audi, Toyota, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Wella, VW, Magnum, Burger King, Vogue, Pierre Cardin, Red Bull.

His commercial works won multiple awards, including the Cannes lions Gold. His latest cinema film “Mrs.K” will be the opening film at the Osaka film festival 2017 in Japan and the drama “Redha” was Malaysia’s entry to the Golden Globes and Academy Awards 2016.

Brueckl said that in joining FutureWorks, he is seeking to broaden the scope of his work and to explore new markets. He said, “Futureworks takes their DI very seriously. The first thing I noticed here, were the top notch DI equipment with brand new BaseLight and 4K Projectors. Being a part of their existing group of colourists, with such a tremendous background is a very exciting prospect and I am looking forward to work on some amazing projects.”

The senior colourist will be shifting base from Malaysia to India, where he worked as lead colourist in Imagica SEA (based at Pinewood studios).