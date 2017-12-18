Self regulatory body, The Rummy Federation (TRF) launched in Delhi

Extremely popular in its offline avatar, Rummy is fast gaining acceptability in its online version.

In view of its growing popularity, major online Rummy operators from the country have come together to form The Rummy Federation (TRF), a body that will self-regulate the online rummy industry and plans to encourage a sustainable and responsible gaming environment.

The Federation was launched in the capital on Friday.

“The main objective of the Federation is to promote Rummy as a game of skill rather than gambling, and to make it more trustworthy for its millions of players,” said The Rummy Federation and India director Deepak Gullipali.

Rummy transitioned to its online avatar a fair few years ago and a number of gaming apps were developed for players to connect across the country so that they can play the the game on the go.

Recognising this, online rummy businesses, which have thus far individually operated in a self-regulated manner, have chosen to come together and benefit from each other’s experience to build a common self-regulatory platform. The Rummy Federation (TRF) is such an initiative by the online Rummy industry to collate their individual learnings and proactively adopt “good practices” from countries where the industry is regulated.

TRF aspires to be the gold standard of self-regulation for the online rummy industry and be an example for other online businesses. The federation will attempt to engage with experts in various fields including technology, payments, gaming regulation, law and other ITES industries and will function as a neutral self-regulatory body to ensure that the guidelines and recommendations for the online rummy operators are forward looking and of very high standards.