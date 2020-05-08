Selena Gomez to host quarantine cooking show for HBO Max

Selena Gomez is set to host a quarantine cooking show and will continue in lockdown a little longer than expected. The singer will feature in a cookery show on HBO Max from her own kitchen. She will also serve as executive producer on the show for streaming platform.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” said Gomez.

In each episode, Gomez will be joined remotely by a different master chef. They will then take on all types of cuisine, share tips and tricks. The episodes will also highlight a food-related charity.

In addition to starring in this new venture, the young singer will also produce the show alongside Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, with whom she already collaborated on the 2019 documentary series Living Undocumented on Netflix.

According to Variety, the show is due for release this summer on the streaming platform HBO Max, which will launch on 27 May, as announced by WarnerMedia. The exact release date of the show has yet to be disclosed.