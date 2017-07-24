Sega partners with IDW Publishing for new Sonic comics

Sega has joined forces with IDW Publishing which is the leading publisher of licensed comic books to begin a new chapter in the Blue Blur’s adventures in 2018.

The official press release said that the creative teams are being formed right now. Publishing plan is now underway with more details to come at a later date. It also said that writers and artists will be bringing their talents to the comic book world of Sonic.

“We have been speaking with beloved Sonic fan-favourite creators and new creators alike and are excited to be able to spread specifics about our plans for the comic in the near future,” said IDW chief creative officer Chris Ryall.

Sega confirmed two days ago that it was ending its partnership with Archie Comics which had been publishing Sonic comics for 24 years.

In its announcement on 19 July 2017, Sega said, “This does not mark the end of Sonic in comics, but signifies Sega of America’s decision to take a different direction for the series that will be announced at a later date.”

IDW is known primarily as a publisher of licensed comic book adaptations with current properties including Star Wars, The X-Files, Star Trek, GI Joe, Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“We are ecstatic about this partnership with IDW,” Sonic the Hedgehog chief brand officer Ivo Gerscovich said. “We know they’ll serve as a good home for the new adventures of Sonic, his friends, and foes.”

Archie Comics’ Sonic the Hedgehog series ran from 22 November 1992 to 19 July 2017, first under the pen of Michael Gallagher, then Ken Penders and eventually Ian Flynn. The comic book series was originally envisioned as not only an adaptation of Sega’s popular action-platformer franchise starring a speedy blue hedgehog but also as an extension of DiC Entertainment’s cartoon adaptation by the same name.