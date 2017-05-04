Scooby-Doo’s animated feature pushed back to a 2020 release

Fans of the detective pup, Scooby, might have to wait a little longer for his revival on the big screen as Warner Bros. has recently announced that the release date for the Scooby-Doo’s animated movie has been pushed back from 2018 to 2020.

The film is being directed by Emmy-nominated, animation veteran Tony Cervone of ‘Space Jam’ fame and he was supposed to be joined by Dax Shepard, who is directing and writing the studio’s upcoming comedy ‘CHiPs’ who was in negotiation with the studio.

The movie was announced back in 2015 and was slated for a 21 September, 2018 release. Matt Lieberman wrote the screenplay, while Dan Povenmire is filling in as executive producer.



There have been two live-action movies from the franchise, 2002’s Scooby-Doo and 2004’s Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed. The first film generated around $275 million worldwide and the second one earning around $180 million, while both of them receiving mixed reviews.

Created by Hanna Barbera, the original animated series titled Scooby-Doo Where Are You? launched way back in 1969 and has been a fan favourite since then. There have been numerous animated movies adapted from the franchise, but not many of them have been released over the big screen.

Scooby-Doo fans will have a wait for a few more years to witness the mystery solving detectives on the big screen again!