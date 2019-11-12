‘Scoob’ trailer hits the nostalgic chord of ‘Scooby-Doo’

Who doesn’t love Scooby-Doo and gets all the more nostalgic about it?

Now one of the most popular and loved cartoons is being made into a 3D animated film, Scoob based on how Shaggy met Scooby-Doo. The film will also find how Shaggy Rogers, Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley and Daphne Blake started Mystery Inc.

Warner Bros has recently dropped the trailer of Scoob which gives a better idea about what to expect from it. The trailer starts with a conversation between Shaggy and Scooby as they take the audience and fans through the trailer itself.

The voice cast includes Will Forte as Shaggy, Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo, Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne and Gina Rodriguez as Velma, besides Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan.

Directed by Tony Cervone, will hit the theatres on 15 May 2020.