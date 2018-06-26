Scanline VFX to open studios in Montreal; create over 300 jobs

Visual Effects outfit Scanline VFX have announced opening of a new studio facility in Montreal, Canada, that’s set to generate over 300 jobs. Starting from next month, the Montreal branch would be the fifth international facility of Scanline, following studios in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Munich and Stuttgart.

Scanline VFX president and senior visual effects supervisor Stephan Trojansky looks to groom in newer talents and develop a visual effects community in the city, while Geoffrey Boumann, the VFX supervisor for Black Panther, will be leading the Montreal team.

President and CEO of Montreal International Hubert Bolduc was also welcoming of the studios in his words quoting how the city has witnessed an unprecedented growth of 27% in its VFX and animation hubs, whilst the arrival of Scanline also serving to leverage the city’s potential and strengthen its position as a creative and business city.

The Montreal studio will be looking to rope in a wide range of talents in visual effects as well as in other technical and support roles, around 100 annually by 2021, thereby creating 300 jobs over the next three years.

With two Academy Award nominations for Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Hereafter under its belt, some of Scanline’s recent work includes Ant-Man and the Wasp, Aquaman, Captain Marvel and the eight and the final season of Game of Thrones too.