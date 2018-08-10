Satoshi Kon’s ‘Perfect Blue’ returns to theaters through GKIDS

GKIDS has obtained the theatrical distribution rights of Perfect Blue, the acclaimed first film from the late auteur director Satoshi Kon. (as reported by AWN)

GKIDS and Fathom Events will take ahead their extended partnership to bring the feature to U.S. cinemas nationwide in a brand-new digital transfer this September. In addition to that, attendees will get a chance to view exclusive bonus content, to be announced closer to the event date.

GKIDS president Dave Jesteadt said, “Satoshi Kon was a visionary and remarkable filmmaking talent. His shocking debut feature, Perfect Blue remains incredibly relevant, with its bold view of how technology and media can mold and distort our own perceptions of ourselves, and we are pleased to offer a new opportunity for audiences to discover his work.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Perfect Blue continues to have a profound impact on animators and Hollywood directors. The groundbreaking film has been praised as being ahead of its time with themes still so relevant today.

Perfect Blue has been hailed as one of the best animated features of all time and Kon went on write and direct a number of acclaimed projects including Paprika, Millennium Actress and the television series Paranoia Agent.

The official synopsis follows:

Perfect Blue, the groundbreaking and rarely screened first film from the legendary director Satoshi Kon (Paprika), returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary in a brand new digital transfer. Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren’t ready to see her go… Encouraged by her managers, Mima takes on a recurring role on a popular TV show, when suddenly her handlers and collaborators begin turning up murdered. Harbouring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima’s reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, the threat he poses is more real than even Mima knows, in this iconic psychological thriller that has frequently been hailed as one of the most important animated films of all time.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with GKIDS, and to bring another of Japan’s best animated features to the U.S..This ongoing partnership provides an extraordinary opportunity for anime fans to experience these films on big screens nationwide,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt.

GKIDS and Fathom Events will present Perfect Blue in approximately 500 selected U.S. movie theaters on Thursday, 6 September in its original Japanese language with English subtitles and Monday, 10 September in English language dub at 7 pm. local time for both shows.