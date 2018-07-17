San Diego Comic-Con 2018 will see a life-sized LEGO statue of Thanos

Marvel Studios will be skipping the massive pop culture event this year at San Diego Comic Com 2018. There will be no show of Avengers 4 or Captain Marvel though, but fans can go gaga over the presence of this life-sized statue which will be on display at SDCC 2018.

Lego is honouring Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War in a major way by unveiling a life-size Lego sculpture of Thanos, the big baddie of Infinity War.

As reported by the company, the statue stands at eight and half feet tall, consisting of 91,350 Lego bricks, weighing 450 pounds. The statue is an outcome of Lego master builders who spent 418 hours to build and design it, making it resemble the mad Titan.

Lego will have a massive presence at SDCC this year, with other life-size characters displayed at their booth. Thanos placement at the centre of the display looks good and also will usher fans as the bad guy is at the heart of all with the success of Avengers: Infinity War at the box office.

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 will commence on 18 July with the preview night and will go on till 22 July. Expect to find many reveals, trailers and news throughout the event.