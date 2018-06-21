San Diego Comic Con 2018 is here to surprise the fans

The most awaited and hugely loved event by comic lovers, the Comic Con, is returning with this year’s first event in San Diego. It takes place over the weekend of 19 to 22 July 2018. The convention floor is open from 9.30 am to 7.00 pm from Thursday to Saturday, and 9.30 am to 5.00 pm on Sunday. It offers the biggest panels, trailers, and news about everything from comics to TV and movies. Both, big and small-scale studios compete against each other to deliver the biggest surprises for their fans. And the most awaited vision of all, the cosplayers.

This year, it comes as a surprise, the biggest players like Marvel and HBO will not participate, which means there will be no panels for Avenger series, Game of Thrones, Captain Marvel, and more. However, rumours are that Marvel may decide to not showcase at Hall H panel, but there may be some sort of appearance. From reports, it seems like they will come with ‘the 10th-anniversary panel.’ The speculated names which will appear in Comic Con are Doctor Who, Castle Rock, Krypton, The Walking Dead, Iron Fist 2, Nightflyers, trailer debut of Aquaman, Shazam!, DC Comics, and many more.

DC brings Batman vinyl figures from DC collectibles and Sony is also expected to give its presence with Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Holmes and Watson. Fox is also expected with Shane Black’s The Predator. Universal might also secure a panel to promote its Halloween sequel. New England Comics have launched an exclusive Tick comic that travels back with… The Tick #0 to showcase it at the Comic Con. There is a huge possibility that Wonder Woman 2 which is set for release on November 1, 2019 will be premiered.

During the event, the preview night takes place on 18 July, Wednesday. Preview night is when the convention floor is first open to guests — very few attend this evening thus they get a better look at all the booths. Every year, the event turns out to be a great success and people simply wait to witness the next one. It is seen that fans line-up overnight to watch their favourite stars and pop culture properties.

Insider tip is that expect 21 July as the day when major movie trailers will be premiered. Fridays are usually reserved for big names like Marvel’s shows (Netflix and TV), Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, and more.