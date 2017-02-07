Samurai Jack finds himself in a grisly and brutal future in the newest trailer

Samurai Jack is definitely one of the finest creations of Genndy Tartakovsky. It portrays the story of a battle-hardened samurai who must defeat the evil demon named Aku in order to restore peace and return to his home. Beloved by millions, the 52 episodes of the series aired on Cartoon Network from 2001 till 2004. The series ended abruptly without a proper conclusion and fans have been waiting since then for the next instalment of the hit show to go live.

Looks like the wait will soon be over. It was announced back in 2015 that the final season of Samurai Jack would be airing soon as the creator himself confirmed it. Now, a full trailer for the show has been revealed and it looks just how you would expect it to be. The story is set in future which is 50 years from where the last season had ended. The upcoming season would be the concluding season for the series.

The trailer puts up our protagonist against some of Aku’s soldiers, who look like female warriors. The trailers shows off Jack in a rather rusty avatar at first, as he has grown a beard and sports mangled hair. He feels that there is nothing to fight for as Aku has destroyed all the time-portals, stranding him in the distant future, at the point of no return. However, things soon turn the other way around as Jack decides to fight back.

With gruesome glimpses and broken monologues, the trailer also has a definite touch of Genndy Tartakovsky’s trademark 2D animation. Given the time setting of the upcoming edition, the trailer also showcases Jack brandishing a machine gun.

After all that wait, it seems Jack will step up and fight evil. Season five of Samurai Jack will premiere on 11 March, 2017 on Adult Swim (Cartoon Network).