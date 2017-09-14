Saddington Baynes launch customised CG simulation workflow Render Crowds

Utilising a suite of industry tools and custom in-house workflows, Render Crowd has launched from the SBLabs R&D team at creative studio Saddington Baynes.

Render Crowds is a complete solution for creatives and brands wishing to push the boundaries of working with digital talent.

Using Render Crowds, a scene could be populated with thousands of ant-sized digital characters for an aerial campaign. With complete control over their styling, choreography and behaviour, they can be easily directed to form any art-directable graphic shape.

The service has already been adopted by brands such as Abbvie, AT&T, Aflac and Cheerios.

Render Crowds characters can also be made to sing and dance for online videos, coolly pose in lifestyle print ads or be cast in stone and exploded for a special FX commercial.

A welcome blessing for art directors, Render Crowds enables full creative freedom to develop a scene exactly as it is first imagined. Digital characters have infinite possibilities for repositioning and re-styling, allowing creatives to effectively create new versions of their campaign imagery, after the original ‘virtual shoot’.

Render Crowds is trademarked by cutting-edge creative studio Saddington Baynes, a rich team of CGI and FX artists, from conceptual modelling and virtual environment specialists, to photographic lighting experts, animators and character designers. Their mission is to create sensational ad campaigns and commercials that move audiences the world over.

Saddington Baynes executive creative director James Digby-Jones says, “Render Crowds is the aggregation of many years of working with digital talent for a plethora of creative briefs. When thousands of distant characters are running, jumping or even shifting weight while standing still (idling), it’s all about natural movement. We can call on a database of actual motion-captures of live performances to drive our characters. Taken to the other extreme with close ups, and it’s about capturing the most minuscule of details: down to skin pores, fine hairs and skin translucency.”