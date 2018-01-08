‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions’ reaches two million downloads; mobile esports event planned for IGS

JetSynthesys’ Sachin Saga Cricket Champions announced a milestone of achieving two million downloads within less than a month of its launch. The mobile game has now become one of the top-most downloaded cricket games on Google Play in the month following its launch and the fastest cricket game to reach this download milestone.

Launched last month by the Master Blaster himself, the game attempts to give fans an opportunity to relive the legend’s career by stepping into his shoes. Sachin Saga is the only game to receive almost one million pre-registrations on Google Play and was also featured as #1 by Google on pre-registration amongst top global titles.

Going beyond the digital realm, JetSynthesys is all set to celebrate this milestone with the introduction of mobile esports to cricket fans in India and the qualifier rounds began on 5 January, 2018. For the first time ever, the gaming company will host the mobile esport finals at the India Gaming Show from 19 to 21 January 2018 with a prize pool of Rs. one lakh and more up for grabs.

Talking about this milestone JetSynthesys vice chairman and MD Rajan Navani said, “The game has grown from strength to strength since its launch and we are absolutely thrilled that it has become so popular among cricket fans and mobile game lovers. Celebrating two million downloads, we’re bringing mobile esports to the country for the first time in cricket and aim to blur the line between physical and digital, and simultaneously engage gaming enthusiasts in a unique experience of sporting events.”