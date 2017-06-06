Rythm & Hues co-founder launches new VFX studio with industry veterans Helena Packer and Kevin Donovan, have its branch in India

A new VFX studio has just been launched, which might seem just like many others opening throughout the globe every now and then. But this studio definitely sticks out of the crowd because it has been launched by three well known veterans from the industry.

John Hughes and Helena Packer and film/TV/commercials director Kevin Donovan have come together for this venture. The new company from Hughes which takes its acronym PHD from its founders’ last names is a full service post production house working across the genres of VR/AR, independent films, documentaries, select TV projects including limited series, and commercials, also offers clients live action production services. PHD has offices in Los Angeles, Malaysia, South Africa and India as well.



PHD has already worked on numerous projects. PHD also collaborates with world class still photographers, including Kristian Schmidt, best known for his stunning underwater work, and Vern Evans, who is heralded for his soulful portraits.

John Hughes is a prominent name in the VFX sector as he was also one of the co-founders of the famed Rythm & Hues VFX Studio which won three Oscars in the VFX category for Babe, The Golden Compass, and Life Of Pi. The studio was acquired by visual effects house VIFX in 1999 and then the studio filed bankruptcy in 2013.