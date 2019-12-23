Ryan Reynolds returns with the Christmas sweater

Ryan Reynolds of Detective Pikachu and Deadpool and his Maximum Effort banner have teamed up with Rooster Teeth for a new animated holiday short, The Sweater Returns.

The fun and festive project will see Reynolds wearing the colourful Tipsy Elves piece in an fundraising ad for the SickKids Foundation, and it also makes an appearance in an animated promotional video for the non-profit group. Reynolds has pledged to match all donations made to the foundation, Help Ryan Help SickKids by 24 December midnight, up to an amount of $100,000.

The Sweater Returns is directed by Jordan Cwierz, written by Burnie Burns and Cwiernz and executive produced by Reynolds. The short features the song They Don’t Know performed by Tracey Ullman.

Based in Toronto, SickKids works to extend its excellent standards of health care to children around the world, support research into disease and congenital childhood conditions, and enrich the compassionate care that is essential to the lifelong well-being of children and their families. SickKids Foundation operations the Hospital for Sick Children.