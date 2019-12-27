Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3

There is good news for every Deadpool fan out there, because franchise star and producer Ryan Reynolds has given a nod to the third deadpool movie. There has been a lot of conjecture around the release of a third Deadpool movie following Disney’s purchase of Fox, the company responsible for the first two films but Reynolds has now confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in the works.
On Christmas Eve, Reynolds appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and he told the two hosts that the “whole team” was working on Deadpool 3. Not only that, but the film was being brought to life over at Marvel.
“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”