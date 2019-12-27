Latest Videos


Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3

8:00 pm 27/12/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

 

On Christmas Eve, Reynolds appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and he told the two hosts that the “whole team” was working on Deadpool 3. Not only that, but the film was being brought to life over at Marvel.

 “Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

 We can’t wait for the movie to release

 

