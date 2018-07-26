Runaway Play’s latest mobile game ‘Furistas Cat Cafe’ emphasises on ethical pet ownership

New Zealand-based game studio Runaway Play’s latest free-to-play mobile game, Furistas Cat Cafe launches today, 26 July on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The game will offer all the fun of customise and collect casual games, as reported by Animation Magazine.

Continuing the company’s nature-inspired games, this new title carries an important ethical message about pet ownership from the award-winning studio: ‘#adoptdontshop’

In Furistas Cat Cafe, players adopt an assortment of adorable cats, help their customers find their ‘purrfect’ match, and customise their cafe (whether it’s an adorable kitty playground or a gothic lair ) and share with friends. Besides the cute design and entertaining game play, the game narrative focuses on adoption and subtly encourages ethical pet ownership.

The cats in the game are based on real-life cats (belonging to Runaway staff and their friends, or from local shelters), and their bios highlight their ‘flaws’ — from Loveable with the broken jaw, Shadow whose face is scarred from a car accident and Takeshi, who loves to eat.

Runaway is forming partnerships with various Cat Rescue charities, including Cat Rescue Dunedin and Ombrellos Cafe who will help run a Pop Up Cat Cafe to celebrate the launch of the game. The funds raised will go to Cat Rescue to support their care of abandoned cats.

“Runaway had a very clearly defined brand from day one: to make mobile games inspired by nature. Alongside this, we have made three casual titles with over 10 million downloads, and have had the chance to iterate and learn from our designs. We also work really hard to ensure our staff work on games that they are truly passionate about. The Furistas team is a mix of the studio’s senior design talent as well as staff members who truly love cats. This mix of experience and true passion is key,” commented Runaway creative director Emma Johansson.

Earlier this year, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, visited Runaway for the launch of their #GirlsBehindTheGames campaign. After seeing an early version of Furistas Cat Cafe, she urged the gaming studio to include her cat, Paddles in the game too.