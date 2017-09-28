RummyCulture launches with India’s biggest online tournament

Online Rummy’s early start up Rummyculture.com is launched with a big bang, online Rummy Launch Tournament – Grand Carnival to be held on 1 October 2017 at 2 pm. This is claimed to be the India’s biggest tournament in the category so far as per the company’s press release.

Last couple of years post Supreme Court order considering the online rummy as a skill game, the category has emerged a huge success, seeing some high-profile investment firms with handsome exits. It has been more than a decade since gaming shifted from physical tables to virtual ones. But the mobile gaming industry has skyrocketed growth.

As per a research, the Indian mobile gaming industry is expected to reach $3 billion by 2019 which means we will see more players in the segment with big investments. The most popular one out of the mobile gaming in India is Rummy, a game that is a part of Indian culture and is played across the country from villages to metros by both youth and old.

RummyCulture.com is a newly emerged platform which focuses to deliver better online rummy playing experience in India. The entry and registration for Grand Carnival is free with a prize pool of over Rs.1 million.

Speaking on the occasion, RummyCulture co-founder Prithvi Singh said, “What we intend to do is give online rummy players an evolved playing experience. We spent lot of time in deeply understanding user’s pain points, and came up with a super friendly interface and features like Table Customisations et cetera. Our team comes from different backgrounds, which enabled us to think in all directions and build a real differentiator. We have done lot of technical innovations to provide fantastic user experience. One of the examples is our ADI (automatic disconnection intelligence). It’s a state-of-the-art technology that enables our users play even in weak network areas.”

Registrations for the tournament are now open. Details are available on their website and Facebook page.