Ruby Rose makes her first statement since leaving Batwoman role

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose offered a heartfelt message to her fans in her first statement since news broke that she would be exiting the Arrowverse. Rose took on the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman just before the Arrowverse’s Elseworlds crossover in 2018.

Many fans enjoyed her introduction to The CW, especially praising her chemistry with Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl. Fans were shocked when Rose revealed her exit from the series. At the time, she spoke of it being her decision, but offered no concrete reason why. However, a later report stated “it wasn’t 100-percent her decision, calling Rose’s exit “a breakup” fueled by the show not being “a good fit.”

Rose shared a fan video of her as Kate Kane/Batwoman, adding, “Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags… but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know… I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”