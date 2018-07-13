‘Ruben Brandt, Collector’ brings out its first trailer

The European project, Ruben Brandt, Collector comes up with its first trailer. Directed by Budapest-based filmmaker and artist, Milorad Krstic, the 96-minute action thriller will have its world premiere at Locarno Film Festival, which is happening from 1 August to 11 August.

Ruben Brandt, Collector is an English-language 2D feature, which is primarily hand-drawn. The short puts a surreal spin on other heist flicks and proves that animation has no restrictions on the audience base.

The story revolves around Ruben Brandt, a psychotherapist, who is haunted by nightmares in which the famous paintings attack him. To stop the episodes, he recruits four of his patients, all of them skilled thieves, to accompany him to famous art museums around the globe and steal the paintings causing him distress. The robberies at museums and private collections around the world make him a most-wanted criminal, known as The Collector. This sets law enforcement, bounty hunters and private investigator Mike Kowalski on his tail when he learns about the reward for his capture which hits $100 million.

Krstic made his mark in the industry with his short My Baby Left Me in 1995 which won the first film award from the Annecy Animation Festival and the Bear for best short film at Berlin Film Festival.

Ruben Brandt, Collector is produced with the support of the Hungarian National Film Fund.