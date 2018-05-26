Rovio announces its content roadmap ahead of the release of ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’

Rovio Entertainment announced its new multi-year content roadmap for partners, which is led by the release of The Angry Birds Movie 2 in September 2019. This movie is a sequel to the 2016 hit The Angry Birds Movie which made $352 million at the global box office.

Rovio Entertainment senior vice president brand licensing, Simo Hämäläinen said, “There has never been a better time to partner with Rovio and the Angry Birds. We have the strongest long-term content roadmap that we’ve ever had. It’s driven by The Angry Birds Movie 2 in 2019. We are thrilled to have Chupa Chups to join our already impressive list of key strategic partners.’’

The animated sequel will be released globally by Sony Pictures Entertainment. Rovio plans to develop a slate of entertainment points for its fans with development of long-form animated series which is planned to go on screens in 2020, an unscripted competition TV series, new live stage shows, location-based entertainment projects and original live-action and animated content for Angry Birds YouTube channel.

Rovio also acquired licensing partnership with Chupa Chups mother company, Perfetti Van Melle. The partnership commencing in 2019 will develop a range of Angry Birds branded Chupa Chups products. Soon, new licensing partnerships will be revealed by Rovio in North America for the flagship Angry Birds franchise, keeping intact the earlier deals with TCC for global retail loyalty campaigns.

Perfetti Van Melle international area manager, Marta Poal commented, “Perfetti Van Melle, the owner of Chupa Chups, is excited to be working with the much-loved Angry Birds brand for 2019. In addition to offering one of the strongest IPs in entertainment, Rovio is unique for delivering world-class digital innovation and exciting new content. Consumers will want to stay tuned to experience what we are preparing for them.”

The release of The Angry Birds Movie 2 in September 2019 is followed by tenth anniversary of the original Angry Birds in December 2019.