Route Mobile founders invest $10 million into esports

Rajdip Gupta and Sandip Gupta, founders of Route Mobile, a leading messaging and voice API company globally – have launched COBX Gaming Venture with an initial investment of $10 million.

Mujahid (Mojo) Rupani has been appointed as CEO of the new venture.

In order to push the cause of esports, especially in India, COBX will invest in multiple aspects of the industry.



Its key initiatives include the launch of an international and national (Indian) esports league as well as the formation of new international teams for Dota 2 and CS:GO, hugely popular online games.

COBX Gaming Ventures, founder, Rajdip Gupta says, “As avid gamers ourselves we have always wanted to contribute to the growth of professional esports. Today, esports is at a stage where gamers can truly consider it as a viable career. We are glad to be able to invest and serve as a catalyst to the esports industry, especially in India.”

No stranger to competitive sports, Rajdip Gupta owns National Cricket Club and other cricket teams as well.