Rotomaker completes a decade in the industry

Rotomaker VFX celebrated its 10th Foundation Day at VLR Convention Hall, ECIL. It was more than a family affair as the festivities were joined in by representatives from across various spectrums, business partners and employees of Rotomaker Group of companies.

The house was brought alive by lilting music, dance numbers, and more while an audience of 1200 cheered them on.

The ball for the evening was set rolling by group chairman and founder-CEO of Rotomaker VFX Yatam Madhava Reddy after he lit the traditional lamp.

He said under their leadership his group of companies was thriving and generating more employment. The company, which began on a modest note with 15 employees, was presently having around 1500 persons working in various departments.

He said it was a matter of immense pride that VFX outsourcing was a trail-blazer and one that is almost synonymous with production of feature films and TV productions, whose world-class techniques and creative professionals are a big hit in the world of entertainment.Later prizes were distributed to the winners of cultural programmes, sports and games besides to best performers of the year.

Madhav Reddy added to the excitement while announcing his immediate future plans, which included foraying into newer areas with ventures that were in the pipeline.

Rotomaker has a pretty impressive portfolio which amalgamates titles from VFX and gaming industry. The group already has it’s academy which provides courses in regards to VFX and more.In an exclusive interview with AnimationXpress, the CEO had said that he would be looking forward to bring animation and gaming IPs to the table. While nothing is concrete so far, let’s see what Rotomaker has to offer as it goes post its 10th Anniversary.