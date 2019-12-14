Rooster Teeth names Doreen Copeland, Joe Clary and Sean Hinz to new positions

WarnerMedia’s Rooster Teeth has announced to have promoted Doreen Copeland to the position of VP, head of production and Joe Clary and Sean Hinz to co-heads of animation.

In her new role, Copeland will oversee all physical production at Rooster Teeth, while Clary and Hinz will co-lead day to day operations across all of Rooster Teeth’s animated productions including but not limited to RWBY, gen:LOCK, RTAA, Death Battle and Red vs Blue. Clary and Hinz will report to Copeland.

Crunchyroll Studios head and president of Women in Animation Margaret M. Dean will continue to consult on animation productions.

This moves comes after Jordan Levin was named as the GM of Rooster Teeth in September. Former CEO Matt Hullum shifted to the role of chief content officer as part of that transition.

Rooster Teeth is part of Otter Media, which WarnerMedia parent AT&T launched in partnership with Peter Chernin in 2014. AT&T took full control of Otter in 2018 which also include popular anime brand Crunchyroll, as it fills the pipeline of streaming service HBO Max, which will launch in May 2020.