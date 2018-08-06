Rooster Teeth Animation unveils the latest trailer for ‘gen:LOCK’

Rooster Teeth Animation has unveiled the latest trailer for their upcoming new series, gen:LOCK, through a tweet.

With names like Michael B. Jordan (as the main character, Julian Chase), Dakota Fanning (Chase’s love interest Miranda Worth) and Kōichi Yamadera (as Kazu Iida, one of the new recruits to fight alongside Chase) already on board, the newest trailer finds David Tennant voicing for Dr. Rufus Weller, as the newest addition to the cast. Tennant is no stranger to playing doctors or strong voice-over roles, and the first tease of his character certainly is interesting.

Weller is known by the other characters as ‘Doc’, further referencing Tennant’s stint as Tenth Doctor in BBC’s Doctor Who and Rooster Teeth was excited to have him join the cast.

Meet Dr. Rufus Weller, voiced by David Tennant, and one of his new Vanguard recruits! #RTXAustin pic.twitter.com/qdHZzMU93A — Rooster Teeth🐓 (@RoosterTeeth) August 4, 2018

Rooster Teeth Animation head and gen:LOCK showrunner Gray G. Haddock recalled the first time he directed Tennant for the series, “My jaw hit the floor when I directed David as Doctor Weller for the first time…he instantly nailed the breadth of emotion, both the humor and seriousness that Weller brings to the show — there are moments that will absolutely make the audience choke up.”

gen:LOCK is Rooster Teeth’s second major project following the successful release of RWBY and there will most likely the be same amount of support for this project as well given the talent involved. If the series can keep up this strong presence in the first trailer, fans will definitely be in for a great watching experience.

Currently scheduled for a January 2019 release on Rooster Teeth, the synopsis of gen:LOCK reads:

In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.