Rohit Shetty Picturez to launch ‘Little Singham’ on Discovery Kids

The famous Indian super cop franchise, Singham, directed by Rohit Shetty is here with another offering for audiences. Rohit Shetty Picturez alongwith Reliance Animation & Discovery Kids, will be coming up with a new animation series, Little Singham. Inspired by the Ajay Devgn starring hit franchise Singham, Little Singham is an original kid’s content series which will be aired in India in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Discovery Kids, Discovery Communications India head Uttam Pal Singh said, “Little Singham, the original make in India super hero series is a very bold and at scale attempt by Discovery Kids. We are delighted that Rohit Shetty is personally involved in promoting Little Singham. This will help us reach out to kids across the country.”

Focusing on kids belonging to the age group of four to eight years, “Police ki wardi, Sher ka Damm, Naam hai mera – Little Singham!” is the intro line of the series. The animated series will make its debut on television on 21 April 2018. The show will be broadcasted on the completely revamped Discovery Kids channel. When asked about the collaboration, Shetty said, “Singham was hugely loved by the kids and a show like this will not only take the franchise ahead but will also become a source of entertainment for the kids and audiences who love Singham so dearly.” This is probably one of the largest deals in the animation industry with the first season to go on air with 156 episodes and five tele features.

The promo of the series is out and is already creating buzz. It is sure going to be fun watching the little version of Singham in animated version.

Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar said “Little Singham will set a completely new benchmark for animation in India. With Rohit Shetty also mentoring the animated series, we are confident of taking the Singham franchise to newer heights.”