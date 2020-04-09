Rodeo FX’s showreel dives into previous year

As magical as they are, VFX showreels reveal a brilliant array of scenes that were built by professionals who spent months trying to perfect the shots. Showreels represent a coming together of all the expertise and magic woven over the year across our favourite shows and movies.

Rodeo FX’s recent showreel took a dive into the previous year across content they worked upon the previous year right from IT chapter 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, Stranger Things 3 etc

Looking back over the last year, we couldn’t be prouder of the hour incredible images we have achieved. We’ve created parallel universes, mysterious creatures, ancient underworlds, supernatural events, and surreal monsters.

Let's have a look at the showreel.

Along with that, they revealed how Foundry’s katana software helped them deliver their best. Foundry also shared the comprehensive breakdown on their social media page. Foundry shared, “Discover why Rodeo FX thinks Katana is the best software for lighting. Katana: Free up time. Unlock creativity.”



It’s always a learning experience for folks who wish to learn about the craft and the software deployed to arrive at our favourite images. This gives artists the creative scope and scalability to meet the needs of today’s most creatively demanding projects.