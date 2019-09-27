Rodeo FX reveals the visual effects behind the monsters of ‘Stranger Things 3’



Rodeo FX, lead vendor on the record-breaking third season of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, is set to release three behind-the-scenes videos on 2 October that break down the visual effects that brought all the season’s creatures and monsters to life. Inspired by the iconic title creature from The Thing, the Duffer Brothers’ vision of the season’s terrifying Mind Flayer was modelled and animated by the Rodeo FX team. The team also delivered complex visual effects for environments, matter and substances, including imploding rats and moving goop.

From previs and look development to compositing, the Rodeo FX team worked on the seven effects-rich episodes of the eight-episode season. VFX Supervisor Martin Pelletier led almost 200 artists over 13 months to deliver above 400 shots, hundreds of CG assets, and all the new season’s CG creatures.

“After watching the first season of Stranger Things, I remember thinking that I had to work on that show one day. The third season was such a treat to be a part of. Working with the Duffer Brothers is a remarkable experience. They are really enthusiastic and it’s incredible to witness their creative process,” said VFX supervisor Martin Pelletier. ”

On set in Atlanta, and later at the post-production office in Los Angeles, Martin Pelletier met with VFX Supervisor Paul Graff and the Duffer Brothers on multiple occasions to discuss the artistic and technical challenges of bringing the season’s epic monsters to life.

This marks an important achievement for the VFX house, which paved its way in the industry following three Emmy wins for its work on HBO’s groundbreaking Game of Thrones. Having established its expertise in creature and animation work on It, Paddington 2, Bumblebee, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, among others, Rodeo FX was tasked by Netflix with raising the bar with new monsters.

“Netflix trusted us with the biggest effects for their flagship show, which was both a tremendous honour and a great challenge. I’m incredibly proud of how our teams rose to the occasion and delivered truly hair-raising creatures and effects,” said Rodeo FX president Sebastien Moreau.

The three making-of videos will be unveiled to the media via an exclusive, live, online presentation by VFX Supervisor Martin Pelletier and Animation Supervisor Yvon Jardel on 1 October, at 11:00 a.m. The presentation will showcase the Rodeo FX’s work, as well as feature anecdotes and stories from their team’s collaboration with the Duffer Brothers.