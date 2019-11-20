Roblox teams up with Disney to advance kids’ coding skills with ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ creator challenge

Roblox, is teaming up with The Walt Disney Studios to inspire fans to create their own online experiences with a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Creator Challenge ahead of the highly-anticipated movie’s release. Roblox players can design and build their very own driftspeeder to race head-to-head against other players, and unlock limited-edition virtual items, including a Stormtrooper Helmet, Rey’s Staff, and BB-8 beginning today through 6 January 2020.

The Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge is the latest in Roblox’s efforts to teach coding and game design by unlocking the imagination of creators. To get items inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, participants must complete lessons that teach the foundational elements of building and publishing a game on Roblox, including game design, building and 3D modeling, scripting, and coding.

“Star Wars has inspired generations of fans of all ages with its compelling narrative, expansive universe, and iconic characters, and we’re proud to bring a piece of that to Roblox’s millions of users.Our collaboration with Disney is all about unlocking your imagination, empowering anyone to create their own immersive worlds, and simply having fun while learning the fundamentals of coding and game design in the process,” said Roblox chief business officer Craig Donate .

The Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge joins the now more than 60 hours of free content for educators to build a course curriculum centred around Roblox Studio, the free online development tool that lets users build and publish on the Roblox platform. This year alone Roblox Studio has been used in more than 1,000 locations in 23 countries worldwide, teaching young creators coding fundamentals, game design, digital citizenship, and entrepreneurial skills.

The full list of items that can be earned for completing each lesson in The Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge are:

BB-8—the chipper, charming droid hero of the Resistance

Rey’s Staff—a scrapper’s weapon, elegant and powerful

Stormtrooper Helmet—the grim and merciless face of the First Order

D-O—an eager new ally of the Resistance’s greatest heroes

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hat—no one’s ever really gone

Roblox will also make Kylo Ren’s Reforged Helmet—the cold and defiant symbol of the Knights of Ren’s most infamous member—available to everyone on the Roblox platform for free, separate from the items awarded for completing each lesson.